India restricts sale of IVF lab supplies to registered clinics

CDSCO declares IVF supplies medical devices

The CDSCO says these lab products are now classified as medical devices and should not end up in unlicensed hands, since that could put patients at risk.

From now on, manufacturers and suppliers must stick to selling only to clinics registered under India's fertility and surrogacy laws.

Medical experts are backing the move, pointing out that tighter control means better safety, and less chance of mistakes or misuse in IVF care.