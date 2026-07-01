India resumes tourist visas for Bangladesh, IVACs reopen June 28
India
After a two-year pause, India is back to issuing tourist visas for travelers from Bangladesh.
The Indian Visa Application Centers (IVACs) reopened on June 28, 2026, a move announced by Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi after meeting with Bangladesh's president.
India processing 1,500+ non-tourist visas daily
With five centers now open, including the popular Jamuna Future Park in Dhaka, applications are pouring in, mostly for tourism and medical trips.
Even with past security issues, India has been processing over 1,500 visas daily (excluding tourist visas).
Many Bangladeshis say they're glad to have easier access to Indian hospitals again and appreciate the smoother visa process this time around.