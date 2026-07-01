India resumes tourist visas for Bangladesh, IVACs reopen June 28

India processing 1,500+ non-tourist visas daily

With five centers now open, including the popular Jamuna Future Park in Dhaka, applications are pouring in, mostly for tourism and medical trips.

Even with past security issues, India has been processing over 1,500 visas daily (excluding tourist visas).

Many Bangladeshis say they're glad to have easier access to Indian hospitals again and appreciate the smoother visa process this time around.