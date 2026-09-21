India reviewing US law on Russian energy, Piyush Goyal says
India is taking a close look at new US sanctions that could slap up to 100% tariffs on countries still buying lots of Russian energy, a move especially relevant for India, since it imports a significant amount of Russian crude.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced the review after President Trump signed the law earlier this week.
India and US continue trade talks
Despite these fresh sanctions, India and the US are pushing ahead with trade negotiations.
Goyal said both sides are in regular contact and he is expected to hold bilateral discussions with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer during the G20 Trade Ministerial in Milwaukee later this month.
He also shared that India and the US continue to negotiate a bilateral trade agreement, with both sides remaining in regular contact on the pact.