India reviews whether Meta's algorithms end intermediary status amid deepfakes
The Indian government is taking a closer look at Meta (think Instagram, Facebook) and other big social platforms to see if they still count as "intermediaries: basically neutral tech that just hosts user content."
The big question: whether their algorithms, which pick and push posts and videos into your feed, make them more like publishers who are actually responsible for what you see.
This review is getting urgent because of rising worries about deepfakes and viral misinformation.
India examines recommendation systems' legal liability
If these platforms are seen as publishers instead of just intermediaries, they could be held legally responsible for deepfakes and the distribution of such content.
Meta has been asked to take steps to address the issue, but the review isn't just about it: other major apps in India are under the microscope too.
The government is examining whether platforms can continue to qualify as intermediaries and whether their recommendation systems make them legally responsible for content they amplify or recommend.