India rolls out diabetes screening for schoolchildren and Anganwadis
India
India is rolling out diabetes screenings for children as young as six in government schools and Anganwadi centers.
Mobile health teams will check students and refer anyone who tests positive for free treatment.
It's a big step to catch diabetes early, especially as childhood obesity rates keep rising.
Indian children referred get free insulin
With 41 million children in India are living with a high BMI, the government is training teams to spot signs of diabetes, mainly type 1, early on.
Children who screen positive and are referred will get referred to district hospitals for free insulin, glucometers, and ongoing care, making sure they don't miss out on essential treatment.