India rolls out E20, citing Brazil's national alcohol program

Centre sticks with E20 amid concerns

But not everyone's convinced India can copy Brazil's playbook. Critics say India doesn't have the same agricultural capacity or environmental conditions, so it might not be a perfect fit.

Opposition leader Arvind Kejriwal called E20 an "experiment," while motorists flagged lower mileage and possible engine issues.

Gadkari has pushed back, saying there's no solid proof of harm, and the Centre has promised that future decisions will be based on science and feedback from carmakers.

The government is sticking with E20 for now, hoping it'll help make transport greener in the long run.