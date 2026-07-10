India rolls out E20, citing Brazil's national alcohol program
India is rolling out E20 gasoline (that's 20% ethanol blended with gasoline) across the country, inspired by Brazil's decades-long success with ethanol fuels.
The article's historical background points to Brazil's National Alcohol Program and the launch of the Fiat 147, the world's first mass-produced pure-ethanol car, as proof this can work.
Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Nitin Gadkari have cited Brazil's example in support of the initiative.
Centre sticks with E20 amid concerns
But not everyone's convinced India can copy Brazil's playbook. Critics say India doesn't have the same agricultural capacity or environmental conditions, so it might not be a perfect fit.
Opposition leader Arvind Kejriwal called E20 an "experiment," while motorists flagged lower mileage and possible engine issues.
Gadkari has pushed back, saying there's no solid proof of harm, and the Centre has promised that future decisions will be based on science and feedback from carmakers.
The government is sticking with E20 for now, hoping it'll help make transport greener in the long run.