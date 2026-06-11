India rolls out homegrown anti-drone shield to curb Punjab smuggling
India
India is rolling out a homegrown anti-drone shield as part of its smart border security grid to crack down on smuggling of drugs and weapons, especially in Punjab.
The system targets drones used by ISI and traffickers trying to sneak contraband across the border.
Amit Shah launches LPMS
The smart grid isn't just about drones: it also brings in smart fencing, sensors, and digital systems to boost surveillance.
Home Minister Amit Shah just launched the Land Port Management System (LPMS), which will cut paperwork by 90%, speed up cargo checks, and make crossing borders smoother for everyone.