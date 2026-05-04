India rolls out online gaming rules, names 3 game types India May 04, 2026

India just rolled out new online gaming rules on May 1.

Now, games are sorted into three types: online money games (where you play for money or something of monetary value), esports (skill-based competitions without betting), and social games (just for fun).

Each type has its own tax rules: money games get hit with a 30% tax and no deductions for losses, while social games carry no income tax implication for users, though operators are taxed on subscription or access fees in the normal course.