India rolls out online gaming rules, names 3 game types
India just rolled out new online gaming rules on May 1.
Now, games are sorted into three types: online money games (where you play for money or something of monetary value), esports (skill-based competitions without betting), and social games (just for fun).
Each type has its own tax rules: money games get hit with a 30% tax and no deductions for losses, while social games carry no income tax implication for users, though operators are taxed on subscription or access fees in the normal course.
Game type decides taxes and rules
These changes are meant to make things clearer so you know your tax and legal responsibilities before you start playing.
Basically, the type of game you choose now decides what taxes or rules apply to you, so it is worth paying attention before jumping in.