India rolls out solar-powered drone to watch its borders
India just introduced MAPSS, a solar-powered surveillance drone built for long missions along the country's borders.
Unlike regular drones that need battery swaps, MAPSS runs on sunlight and can stay in the air for over a day without landing.
This move is part of a push by the Defence Ministry's iDEX program to boost homegrown tech from Indian startups.
What makes MAPSS stand out?
MAPSS comes from NRT's High Altitude Pseudo Satellite (HAPS) project and has already flown more than 27 hours at heights above 26,000 feet—even in low sunlight.
It's lightweight, hard to spot, and can handle everything from mountain ranges to deserts.
With features like electronic intelligence gathering and communication support, it gives border patrols extra eyes in tough terrain while highlighting India's focus on innovation at home.