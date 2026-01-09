India rolls out solar-powered drone to watch its borders

What makes MAPSS stand out?

MAPSS comes from NRT's High Altitude Pseudo Satellite (HAPS) project and has already flown more than 27 hours at heights above 26,000 feet—even in low sunlight.

It's lightweight, hard to spot, and can handle everything from mountain ranges to deserts.

With features like electronic intelligence gathering and communication support, it gives border patrols extra eyes in tough terrain while highlighting India's focus on innovation at home.