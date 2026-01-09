Modi shifts focus in ex-Maoist zones: From security to real change

Why this matters

This new approach is all about making sure peace lasts, especially for young people in tribal regions.

States are being encouraged to organize sports events, cultural fests, and even educational tours—think Bastar Olympics vibes—to help local youth feel more connected and hopeful.

Modi also wants tough conversations about how Maoist groups have exploited girls, aiming to shift public attitudes and fill these areas with trust, opportunity, and better governance instead of instability.

The timing comes after major setbacks for Maoist leaders, opening the door for real progress on the ground.