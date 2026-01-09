Next Article
Kerala: 5-year-old girl burned by stepmother for bedwetting
India
A five-year-old girl in Kerala was allegedly burned with a hot spatula by her stepmother after she wet the bed.
The incident happened near Kanjikode and was noticed when her Anganwadi teacher saw she had trouble sitting in class.
Thanks to the teacher's quick action, police were alerted and the stepmother was arrested.
What's happening now
The accused is in judicial custody for 14 days, facing charges under child protection laws.
The child's father is a citizen of Nepal and works at a hotel, according to police.
Right now, the Child Welfare Committee is looking after the child to make sure she's safe and cared for.
This case really shows how important teachers can be in spotting signs of abuse early and helping kids get support when they need it most.