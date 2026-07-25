India, Romania plan Mobility Partnership Agreement for skilled professionals
India and Romania are looking to sign a Mobility Partnership Agreement that would make it simpler for skilled professionals to work between the two countries.
The talks, which Sibi George from India's Ministry of External Affairs briefed reporters about during President Droupadi Murmu's visit, also aim to boost collaboration in trade, technology, defense, and digital infrastructure.
President Murmu pitches UPI, defense cooperation discussed
President Murmu pitched India's UPI payment system for smoother trade and tourism with Romania.
Both sides discussed teaming up on defense projects like drones and cybersecurity.
With Romania being part of the European Union and right on the Black Sea, it could open up new doors for Indian businesses in Europe, plus more flights and student exchanges might be on the way.