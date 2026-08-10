India rules out ethanol-diesel blending citing safety, retains E20 target
India
India's government has ruled out blending ethanol with diesel, mainly because it's not safe: mixing the two lowers diesel's flash point, which could make handling riskier.
Minister of state in petroleum ministry Suresh Gopi explained that research by oil companies and carmakers backed this up.
As for gasoline, the plan is still to hit a 20% ethanol blend by 2025-26, but there are no plans to go beyond that until more studies are done.
Government eyes surplus ethanol for cooking
The government is also looking at using surplus ethanol as a cleaner cooking fuel to cut down on LPG imports.
Oil companies have already lined up 1,048.5 crore liters of ethanol for ESY 2025-26, which shows just how serious India is about making alternative fuels work.