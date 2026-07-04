You can ride India's 1st bullet train next year
What's the story
India's first bullet train is on track to begin operations by 2027. The initial section of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor, which will connect Surat and Bilimora in Gujarat, is expected to be inaugurated that year. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced this during an event in Sanand, Gujarat. He said nearly 80% of the project has already been completed and work is progressing rapidly.
Rollout strategy
Bullet train project to be completed in phases
Vaishnaw detailed a phased completion plan for the bullet train project. After the Surat-Bilimora section, other sections will be completed in phases. These include Wapi-Surat, Wapi-Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad-Thane, and finally Ahmedabad-Mumbai. The minister assured that efforts are being made to complete all these sections within the stipulated timeline as construction work picks up pace.
Travel efficiency
What we know about India's 1st bullet train
The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor will be India's first bullet train line, using Japanese Shinkansen technology and operational practices. Spanning some 508km with 12 stations, it will cut travel time between the two cities to around two hours. The trains will run at an operational speed of 320km/h with a design speed of up to 350km/h.
Tech integration
J-Slab ballastless track technology to be used
The Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor will introduce J-Slab ballastless track technology in India. It will be supported by over 20,000 overhead electrification masts with a 2x25 kV traction system. The project also includes 12 traction substations, two depot traction substations, and 16 distribution substations. Dedicated track construction bases are being set up to store rails, track slabs, machinery, and equipment for this ambitious project.
Expansion strategy
Government identifies 7 more high-speed rail corridors for expansion
The government has identified seven more high-speed rail corridors covering nearly 4,000km as part of its long-term expansion plans. These proposed routes include Delhi-Varanasi, Varanasi-Patna-Siliguri, Chennai-Bengaluru, Bengaluru-Hyderabad, Chennai-Hyderabad, Mumbai-Pune, and Pune-Hyderabad. The Mumbai-Ahmedabad project is expected to create the necessary expertise and industrial ecosystem for future expansions of India's high-speed rail network.