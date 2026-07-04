The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor will be India's first bullet train line

You can ride India's 1st bullet train next year

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:36 pm Jul 04, 202606:36 pm

What's the story

India's first bullet train is on track to begin operations by 2027. The initial section of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor, which will connect Surat and Bilimora in Gujarat, is expected to be inaugurated that year. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced this during an event in Sanand, Gujarat. He said nearly 80% of the project has already been completed and work is progressing rapidly.