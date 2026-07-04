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You can ride India's 1st bullet train next year
The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor will be India's first bullet train line

You can ride India's 1st bullet train next year

By Dwaipayan Roy
Jul 04, 2026
06:36 pm
What's the story

India's first bullet train is on track to begin operations by 2027. The initial section of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor, which will connect Surat and Bilimora in Gujarat, is expected to be inaugurated that year. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced this during an event in Sanand, Gujarat. He said nearly 80% of the project has already been completed and work is progressing rapidly.

Rollout strategy

Bullet train project to be completed in phases

Vaishnaw detailed a phased completion plan for the bullet train project. After the Surat-Bilimora section, other sections will be completed in phases. These include Wapi-Surat, Wapi-Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad-Thane, and finally Ahmedabad-Mumbai. The minister assured that efforts are being made to complete all these sections within the stipulated timeline as construction work picks up pace.

Travel efficiency

What we know about India's 1st bullet train

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor will be India's first bullet train line, using Japanese Shinkansen technology and operational practices. Spanning some 508km with 12 stations, it will cut travel time between the two cities to around two hours. The trains will run at an operational speed of 320km/h with a design speed of up to 350km/h.

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Tech integration

J-Slab ballastless track technology to be used

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor will introduce J-Slab ballastless track technology in India. It will be supported by over 20,000 overhead electrification masts with a 2x25 kV traction system. The project also includes 12 traction substations, two depot traction substations, and 16 distribution substations. Dedicated track construction bases are being set up to store rails, track slabs, machinery, and equipment for this ambitious project.

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Expansion strategy

Government identifies 7 more high-speed rail corridors for expansion

The government has identified seven more high-speed rail corridors covering nearly 4,000km as part of its long-term expansion plans. These proposed routes include Delhi-Varanasi, Varanasi-Patna-Siliguri, Chennai-Bengaluru, Bengaluru-Hyderabad, Chennai-Hyderabad, Mumbai-Pune, and Pune-Hyderabad. The Mumbai-Ahmedabad project is expected to create the necessary expertise and industrial ecosystem for future expansions of India's high-speed rail network.

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