India's 1st dengue vaccine to be available by early 2027

The vaccine is intended for people aged four to 60 years, including children and adults. However, experts advise consulting a doctor before vaccination.

Dr. Chandrakant Lahariya highlighted that certain groups such as pregnant women, kids under 10, the elderly, and those with comorbidities may be at higher risk of contracting dengue.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has also laid down conditions under which Qdenga should not be used.