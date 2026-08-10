India's 1st dengue vaccine to be available by early 2027
What's the story
India's first dengue vaccine, Qdenga, is expected to be available by early 2027. The vaccine is manufactured by Takeda Pharmaceutical and is a live, attenuated tetravalent dengue vaccine. It uses recombinant DNA technology and contains weakened versions of the four dengue virus serotypes to protect against the disease. The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has already granted marketing authorization for Qdenga after a thorough evaluation of its quality, safety, and efficacy.
Target audience
Who can take the vaccine?
The vaccine is intended for people aged four to 60 years, including children and adults. However, experts advise consulting a doctor before vaccination.
Dr. Chandrakant Lahariya highlighted that certain groups such as pregnant women, kids under 10, the elderly, and those with comorbidities may be at higher risk of contracting dengue.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has also laid down conditions under which Qdenga should not be used.
Vaccine effectiveness
Efficacy and side effects of Qdenga
Qdenga has shown an efficacy of 80.2% against confirmed dengue cases one year after the second dose in a late-stage trial.
It also showed 90.4% efficacy against dengue-related hospitalizations after 18 months.
However, the vaccine may not prevent outbreaks as long as mosquito vectors continue to circulate.
Possible side effects include injection site pain, headache, muscle pain, and fever, among others.
Global reach
Availability and production of Qdenga
Takeda has partnered with Indian vaccine maker Biological E to ramp up production of Qdenga. The company aims for a global manufacturing capacity of 100 million doses per year by 2030.
Currently, the vaccine is available in 42 countries including the European Union, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. Over 24 million doses have been distributed globally so far.