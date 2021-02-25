Are you eligible for COVID-19 vaccination? Should you get it?

Vaccination with COVAXIN may lead to adverse events such as injection site pain, fatigue, fever, headache, body ache, nausea, abdominal pain, dizziness, sweating, cold, and cough. According to Bharat Biotech, no serious adverse events were reported in Phase 1 and 2 trials.
The efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines "may be less" in individuals with co-morbidities. Further information on the subject is awaited. If you experience any side-effects after being administered the vaccine, it is advisable to contact your physician immediately.