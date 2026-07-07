India's dowry murders no longer spark public anger, study finds 

Changing dynamics

Shift from public to private violence

The nature of dowry-related violence has also changed over the years. In the past, brides were often killed in staged "accidental" kitchen fires using kerosene. However, as kerosene was phased out in the 1990s, hostile in-laws began driving young brides to suicide instead. This transition, Kapila argued, turned public outcry and grief into "private shame and sorrow," making it difficult to campaign "against someone who has given themselves 'the gift of death'."