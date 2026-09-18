El Niño's impact could be cushioned by rice reserves

India's rice production is expected to drop by 10 million tons this year, bringing it down to around 144 million tons.

This would be a 6.5% decrease from last year's record output of 154 million tons. The decline is the largest since the El Niño-linked drought of 2009-10.

Despite this, state rice reserves stood at a record 59.6 million tons as of September 1, far exceeding the government's target of 10.3 million tons for October 1.