India rejects UN's human rights allegations during recent protests
What's the story
India has opposed the use of human rights as a "political tool or for selective targeting" of nations after over 20 UN human rights experts raised alarm over what they described as a heavy-handed police response to the recent student-led protests. The country's stand was made clear by Barkha Tamrakar, Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, at the UN. She said India opposes attempts to turn allegations and incomplete statistics into a "negative characterization" of the largest democracy.
Transparent dialogue
India's engagement with international human rights mechanisms
Delivering India's statement at the UN General Assembly's Third Committee on Tuesday, Tamrakar emphasized that India's engagement with international human rights mechanisms should be based on "dialogue, consultation, cooperation with non-selectivity and transparency as guiding principles."
She also urged delegations to accurately cite reports without inflating humanitarian communications into verdicts.
She further said India remains prepared to clarify specific, properly documented cases through established channels.
Protest scrutiny
Concerns over heavy-handed police response
Over 20 UN human rights experts had earlier expressed alarm over what they termed a "repeatedly heavy-handed police response" to peaceful youth-led demonstrations in New Delhi.
"Despite the non-violent nature of the assemblies, law enforcement agencies have reportedly deployed force against unarmed students, including lathi charges and have prevented thousands from joining the protests," the experts said.
They also raised concerns over the imposition of Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and enforcing internet shutdowns.
Investigation request
UN experts call for impartial investigation
"These actions violate India's core international legal obligations, including the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly, freedom of expression, liberty, security of the person, and the right to defend human rights," the experts said.
The UN experts called for an independent, impartial, and thorough investigation into the conduct of law enforcement personnel during these protests.
"The Government must guarantee non-recurrence and uphold the democratic right of students and others to assemble and express grievances," they said.