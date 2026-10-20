India might interconnect its electrical grid with Saudi Arabia
What's the story
India and Saudi Arabia have held a virtual meeting to discuss their proposed electrical grid interconnection project. The meeting was held by India's Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal and Saudi Arabia's Assistant Minister of Energy for Electricity Affairs Eng. Nasser Al-Qahtani. The main goal of the initiative is to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the power sector and address rising power demands.
Collaboration goals
Key highlights of the meeting
The meeting focused on technical collaboration, knowledge sharing, and exchange of best practices in the power sector.
The Saudi side showed interest in further cooperation on Extra High Voltage (EHV) transmission systems.
They also discussed solutions to technical and operational challenges due to increased renewable energy penetration in the grid, accommodating the growing power requirements of emerging data centers, and updating grid codes for evolving power system requirements.
Global connections
India's interconnection plans with other countries
Apart from Saudi Arabia, India is also looking at similar interconnections with Oman, the UAE, Singapore, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives.
However, these projects are not as advanced in terms of detailed feasibility studies as the one with Saudi Arabia.
The proposed interconnection could enable power exchanges during peak demand periods and better utilization of available generation capacity.
Energy agreement
India, Saudi Arabia signed MoU for energy cooperation in 2023
In October 2023, India and Saudi Arabia had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for energy cooperation.
The agreement included areas like electrical interconnection, green and clean hydrogen, and supply chains.
It showed both countries' interest in expanding their partnership beyond traditional energy trade.
The latest meeting also emphasized the potential for cooperation in strengthening transmission networks and preparing electricity systems for growing demand.