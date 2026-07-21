India, Saudi Arabia seek collaboration on energy and shipping security
India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval just met with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Riyadh.
Their main focus? Ensuring energy supplies stay steady and keeping important shipping routes safe, especially with tensions rising in West Asia.
Both sides want to strengthen their partnership and work together on these big challenges.
Sea lane risks threaten global trade
With Yemen's Houthi rebels trying to block a key shipping lane (Bab al-Mandab Strait) and ongoing U.S.-Iran tensions disrupting another (the Strait of Hormuz), there is a lot at stake for global trade.
India relies on Saudi Arabia for energy and millions of Indians live there, so protecting these sea lanes is a top priority.
This meeting shows both countries are serious about tackling regional risks together.