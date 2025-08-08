Next Article
India says 3,500 attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh since 2021
India says over 3,500 attacks on Hindus and other minorities have happened in Bangladesh since 2021.
The government also highlighted 334 major cases from Pakistan.
These numbers were shared by Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh in Parliament.
India pushes Bangladesh, Pakistan to better protect minorities
India is pushing Bangladesh and Pakistan to better protect their minority communities and uphold basic rights.
After political instability in Bangladesh, violence against minorities has spiked—including mob attacks on Hindu homes and temples.
In Pakistan, UN experts have called out rising violence and a lack of justice for victims.
India's efforts aim to hold these countries accountable and support human rights across the region.