India secures household PNG and LPG amid West Asia crisis

Indian government doubles small LPG cylinders

To keep things running smoothly, the government doubled the number of small LPG cylinders and restored most commercial supplies to hospitals, schools, and industries.

They also set up a special team to manage fuel for key sectors like pharmaceuticals and chemicals.

Plus, with 2,100 surprise inspections cracking down on hoarding and black-market activity, nearly all online bookings for home gas went through without a hitch, so people could cook dinner without stressing about shortages.