India secures household PNG and LPG amid West Asia crisis
Despite the ongoing crisis in West Asia shaking up energy supplies, India has made sure homes aren't left waiting for cooking gas.
Officials say domestic users are still getting 100% of their piped natural gas (PNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), thanks to boosted production and some smart tweaks to how bookings work.
Indian government doubles small LPG cylinders
To keep things running smoothly, the government doubled the number of small LPG cylinders and restored most commercial supplies to hospitals, schools, and industries.
They also set up a special team to manage fuel for key sectors like pharmaceuticals and chemicals.
Plus, with 2,100 surprise inspections cracking down on hoarding and black-market activity, nearly all online bookings for home gas went through without a hitch, so people could cook dinner without stressing about shortages.