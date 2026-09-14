India secures uranium to reach 100 GW nuclear by 2047
India is making major moves to secure uranium from around the world, aiming to reach 100 gigawatts of nuclear power by 2047.
Discussions with Uzbekistan on a long-term uranium supply framework, along with agreements with Australia and Canada, are all about keeping future reactors fueled and ready.
This global hunt for uranium also lines up with new rules at home that finally let private companies join the nuclear game.
India's uranium pacts and SHANTI Act
India is working on a long-term supply pact with Uzbekistan (building on their 2019 contract) to keep fuel flowing.
Australia has finalized an Administrative Arrangement under their 2014 Civil Nuclear Cooperation Agreement, which provides the framework for long-term Australian uranium exports to India under International Atomic Energy Agency safeguards,
and Canada's Cameco Corporation and India's Department of Atomic Energy signed a nine-year agreement worth about $2.6 billion for the supply of nearly 22 million pounds of uranium ore concentrate between 2027 and 2035.
Plus, thanks to the SHANTI Act of 2025 ending the state monopoly, private players like Tata Power can now help shape India's nuclear future.