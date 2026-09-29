India seeks alternate route via China amid Pakistan airspace ban
What's the story
India is reportedly in talks with China to allow Indian airlines to use airspace over Xinjiang as an alternative route. This comes after Pakistan extended its airspace restrictions on Indian aircraft for another month. The Ministry of External Affairs has been discussing the opening of an alternate air corridor with Chinese counterparts for over a year, sources told CNBC-TV18.
Route impact
Proposed airspace over Hotan in Xinjiang
The proposed airspace over Hotan in Xinjiang could serve as a new route for Indian airlines on long-haul flights to Europe and North America.
Currently, these airlines have been forced to take longer routes due to the closure of Pakistani airspace, increasing flying times and fuel costs.
Pakistan's airspace has remained shut for India since April 2025, and the restrictions were extended by another month two weeks ago.
Flight resumption
Resumption of flights ahead of BRICS summit
The move also comes days after China's president Xi Jinping attended the BRICS Summit in New Delhi.
Notably, ahead of Xi's visit, China Southern Airlines had announced the resumption of direct flights between Guangzhou and New Delhi.
This was part of efforts to restore air connectivity between the two countries after disruptions due to COVID-19 and border tensions.
The airline will operate over 100 weekly flights on eight round-trip routes across South Asia, enhancing connectivity with the region.
Other airlines
Resumption of direct flights by IndiGo and Air India
IndiGo was the first Indian airline to resume direct flights between India and China, restarting services from Kolkata to Guangzhou in October 2025.
This was followed by Delhi-Guangzhou services in November.
Similarly, Air India resumed direct flights between Delhi and Shanghai on February 1, this year, after a nearly six-year gap.
The airline started with four weekly flights and later increased the frequency to five weekly services from March 29.