India seeks Dassault ICD access to arm 114 Rafale jets
India
India is negotiating with Dassault to buy 114 Rafale jets, but this time, the focus is on getting more freedom over how these jets are armed.
With a key document called the interface control document (ICD), India hopes to plug in its own weapons (or even foreign ones) without always needing Dassault's help.
The €32 million deal would give the Indian Air Force a big boost.
Rafale deal seeks 50% Indian parts
The upgraded Rafales could carry both French Scalp missiles and homegrown Indian missiles like Astra-2 and BrahMos-NG.
The deal aims for 50% of parts to be made in India, which is great for local industry.
If talks go well, the contract could be signed within six months, helping India move closer to self-reliance in defense tech.