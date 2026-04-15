India seeks Dassault ICD access to arm 114 Rafale jets India Apr 15, 2026

India is negotiating with Dassault to buy 114 Rafale jets, but this time, the focus is on getting more freedom over how these jets are armed.

With a key document called the interface control document (ICD), India hopes to plug in its own weapons (or even foreign ones) without always needing Dassault's help.

The €32 million deal would give the Indian Air Force a big boost.