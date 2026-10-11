India sees 50% rise in festive short stay bookings
India
Festive travel in India is booming this year, with bookings up 50% compared to last year, says the Zostel Festive Travel Pulse 2026.
Travelers are swapping long vacations for quick getaways: think two-night trips to hot spots like Hampi, Gokarna, Rishikesh, and the Himalayas.
Over 50% festive bookings are solo
Almost one-quarter of travelers booked repeat stays during the festive season, showing that spontaneous trips are catching on.
Solo travel now makes up over half of all bookings, especially from folks in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.
Most people are booking just days before they leave. Last-minute plans seem to be the new normal.