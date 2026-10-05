India sees high H1N1 and dengue cases nationwide this year
India
India is dealing with a tough combo of H1N1 flu and dengue fever right now.
According to the World Health Organization, 75% of recent flu samples tested positive for H1N1.
Between January and June, there were 23,952 dengue cases and 31 deaths across the country.
Southern states report highest dengue counts
Southern states such as Tamil Nadu and Kerala are seeing the highest numbers: Tamil Nadu has 7,511 dengue cases, while Kerala reports 4,458 cases and 19 deaths.
Kerala is also facing a spike in influenza with 11,319 cases this year.
Health officials are urging everyone to take precautions such as mosquito control and getting vaccinated if you are at risk, especially since multiple types of dengue are circulating in several regions, which could make things worse.