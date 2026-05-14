India sees long fuel queues over ₹5-₹20 per liter talk
People across India are lining up for fuel as talk spreads about a possible ₹5 to ₹20 a liter price jump starting May 15, thanks to rising global oil costs and tensions in West Asia.
Cities like Surat, Kanpur, Delhi, and more are seeing long queues and full tanks as everyone tries to fill up before any hike hits.
Mixed reactions, transport and inflation concerns
Reactions are pretty mixed: some in Delhi say they're okay with a small hike if it helps the country, but many worry about inflation making life more expensive.
Gurugram's Petrol Pump Association expects gradual increases since oil companies have been losing money lately.
Meanwhile, folks everywhere are concerned that higher fuel prices will push up transport costs and hit both businesses and everyday budgets hard, especially if prices really do jump after May 15.