India sends 10 tons HADR relief and medicines to Kathmandu
India
After severe flash floods hit Nepal, India stepped in by sending its first batch of relief supplies, 10 tons of HADR assistance and essential medicines, flown directly to Kathmandu on an air force plane.
The disaster has left at least 95 dead and hundreds missing along the Nepal-Tibet border.
Narendra Modi pledges support, flight Thursday
Prime Minister Modi reached out to his Nepalese counterpart, Balendra Shah, promising full support and saying, "The people of India stand in solidarity with their sisters and brothers in Nepal at this difficult time."
More Indian aid is on the way, with another military flight scheduled for Thursday.