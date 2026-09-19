India sends 11 tons relief to Nepal, says S Jaishankar

Since late August, India has been flying in critical aid: September 9 alone saw a massive 35-tonne shipment for rescue work.

Earlier flights brought in rescue teams and forensic experts to help on the ground.

On their end, Nepal has mobilized 20,929 security personnel and used helicopters 1,651 times to reach people in need.

Sadly, the floods have already claimed 1,410 lives and thousands are still missing.