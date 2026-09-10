India sends 130 tons aid and 54 experts to Nepal
After severe flash floods hit Nepal in late August, India has quickly sent over 130 tons of relief supplies and 54 expert personnel to support search, rescue, and forensic operations.
The eighth IAF aircraft carrying 35 tons of relief and rescue supplies landed in Kathmandu on Wednesday, packed with essentials like shelters, blankets, medicines, hygiene kits, solar lamps, and special rescue gear.
Indian crews support Nepal rescue efforts
Indian tunnel rescue crews are teaming up with the Nepalese Army at tough spots like the Chilime Tunnel, where steep slopes make things tricky.
To speed up operations, a new access route for heavy machinery is being built.
Meanwhile, in Kathmandu, Indian forensic specialists are helping identify victims using DNA kits.
India's ambassador recently handed over aid to the Nepalese government as a sign of ongoing support during this crisis.