India sends 47.5 metric tons of relief to Nepal
India just sent 47.5 metric tons of relief supplies to Nepal, which has been hit hard by flash floods and landslides lately.
The first batch went out on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, and a much bigger shipment followed today.
The aid includes essential medicines, food, and humanitarian aid to help with rescue efforts in Nepal's ongoing rescue and relief operations.
Ambassador Srivastava hands aid to Paudel
The supplies were officially handed over in Kathmandu by India's Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava to the Nepalese Minister of Culture, Tourism, and Civil Aviation Khadak Raj Paudel.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar shared online that India is staying "close and continuous" with Nepal during this crisis, promising ongoing support as India remains in close and continuous touch with the Nepalese authorities.