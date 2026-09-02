India sends 5th relief shipment to Nepal with 11 rescuers
India
Nepal is facing severe flash floods, and India has just sent its fifth batch of relief supplies.
This latest shipment includes an 11-member rescue team and 5.5 tons of essential medicines.
Since August 26, India has delivered over 68 tons of aid, plus medical and technical teams to help with search and rescue.
Nepal floods kill 1,127 people
Sadly, the floods have claimed 1,127 lives in Nepal: Chitwan was hit hardest, followed by Nawalparasi East and Nawalparasi West.
Police are working to identify victims and have posted details online to help families find missing loved ones.
Security forces have rescued 6,541 people so far, but 4,858 are still unaccounted for as search operations continue.