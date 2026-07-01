India sends 66 tons under Operation Amistad after Venezuela quake
India
After a powerful earthquake hit Venezuela, India stepped in fast with Operation Amistad, sending 66 tons of relief supplies and a medical team just two days after the disaster.
The team flew nearly a full day across continents to deliver medicines, equipment, and support where it was needed most.
Indian medics join Venezuelan emergency teams
India's crew is now on the ground, working side-by-side with Venezuelan teams to provide emergency care and surgeries.
Social media has been buzzing with gratitude from locals. Plus, India sent over BHISHM aid cubes, AI-powered medical kits that can be set up in minutes for anything from first aid to surgery.
PM Modi lauded the efforts made by the medical team.