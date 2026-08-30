India sends 68.5 tons relief to Nepal after flash floods

Indian doctors, engineers, and experts are working alongside Nepali crews to free workers believed to be trapped in blocked hydropower tunnels.

The floods have wrecked roads and bridges across the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli river corridors.

India's teams have also surveyed damaged areas from the air and delivered parts for a new steel bridge (with more bridges planned soon) to help reconnect communities.

Nepali rescuers have managed to save 191 workers so far.