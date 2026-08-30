India sends 68.5 tons relief to Nepal after flash floods
India
After severe flash floods hit Nepal on August 26, India quickly sent 68.5 tons of relief supplies, such as blankets, sleeping bags, tarps, hygiene kits, and rescue gear.
Technical teams also joined in to support rescue and recovery efforts.
Nepali rescuers free 191 trapped workers
Indian doctors, engineers, and experts are working alongside Nepali crews to free workers believed to be trapped in blocked hydropower tunnels.
The floods have wrecked roads and bridges across the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli river corridors.
India's teams have also surveyed damaged areas from the air and delivered parts for a new steel bridge (with more bridges planned soon) to help reconnect communities.
Nepali rescuers have managed to save 191 workers so far.