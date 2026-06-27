India sends medical team, 35 tons aid after Venezuela earthquakes
India
After devastating earthquakes struck Venezuela, leaving nearly 1,000 dead and many missing, India quickly sent a 41-member medical team from its renowned 60 Parachute Field Ambulance.
Arriving on Indian Air Force planes, they set up a field hospital and delivered 35 tons of essential relief supplies to help those in urgent need.
Operation Amistad echoes Maitri and Raahat
India's armed forces have stepped up for international crises before, like Operation Maitri in Nepal (2015) for earthquake relief and Operation Raahat in Yemen to evacuate thousands during conflict.
This latest mission to Venezuela, called Operation Amistad, is another example of how India keeps showing up when disaster hits around the world.