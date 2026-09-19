India set to cut rice output by 10 million tons
India, usually the world's rice powerhouse, is set to see its first big drop in rice production in a decade.
This year's harvest could be down by 10 million tons, landing at about 144 million tons, mostly because of rough weather and less land being used for summer-sown crops.
Indian monsoon and 4% less planting
A weaker monsoon has left key rice-growing regions with a 15% rainfall shortfall since June, and some areas are missing as much as 42% of their usual rain.
On top of that, farmers planted 4% less summer rice than last year.
India's surplus rice use under scrutiny
India still has huge government-held rice stocks, almost 6 times what it needs.
The United States has sought fresh details from India on how some of this surplus is being used for ethanol and other non-food purposes, which has raised questions from other countries.
This will be up for discussion at an upcoming global trade meeting later this month.