India set to make driver's license renewal easier
Big changes are coming to how India handles driver's licenses.
Soon, drivers aged 40-60 won't need a medical certificate to renew, and there's talk of linking traffic violation points directly to your insurance premiums.
Plus, keeping your mobile number and address updated online will become a must.
Why should you care?
If you drive or plan to get your license soon, these updates could save you time and hassle—no more unnecessary paperwork for many, and less waiting at the RTO.
Accredited private centers are now handling driving tests with structured courses, so learning is more streamlined.
Also, Aadhaar-based online vehicle transfers are on the way by March 2026, aiming to cut down queues and reduce fraud.
All in all: less red tape, smoother processes ahead!