India set to make driver's license renewal easier

Why should you care?

If you drive or plan to get your license soon, these updates could save you time and hassle—no more unnecessary paperwork for many, and less waiting at the RTO.

Accredited private centers are now handling driving tests with structured courses, so learning is more streamlined.

Also, Aadhaar-based online vehicle transfers are on the way by March 2026, aiming to cut down queues and reduce fraud.

All in all: less red tape, smoother processes ahead!