SC reviews Delhi riots conspiracy case against Khalid, Imam
The Supreme Court issued a judgment in a bail matter related to the Delhi riots conspiracy case involving Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam.
The chargesheet, which pulls together about 750 FIRs, has faced criticism for not clearly connecting these cases to actual violence.
It hints at a bigger plot than just protesting the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), but doesn't really show proof of plans to topple the government.
Court's focus: procedure over bias, protests now seen as "terror"
Instead of digging into whether the investigation was fair, the court stuck to legal procedures.
Bail was denied for both Khalid and Imam, and now even certain protest actions might be labeled as "terror offenses."
This shift could mean more protests get treated like national security threats under tough laws like UAPA—making it harder for activists to get bail if their detention drags on.