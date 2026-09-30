India sets 373.93 million metric tons 2026-27 food grain target
India just set a new food grain production target for 2026-27: 373.93 million metric tons, which is a bit lower than in the 2025-26 crop year (actual output 376.56 million tons) because of El Nino-related weather concerns.
Even with the drop, this goal is still higher than the initial target of 362 million tons set for 2025-26.
The new numbers split into 196.21 million metric tons for kharif crops and 177.72 million metric tons for rabi.
Centre pushes drought-resistant pulses and oilseeds
To tackle unpredictable weather, the government is pushing farmers, especially in drought-hit states like Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, to grow more drought-resistant crops like pulses and oilseeds.
Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan says there is enough fertilizer for upcoming planting, and central teams are checking on drought conditions in key states.
The government is also backing farmers with better seeds, tech support, and funding to help them adapt to climate change challenges.