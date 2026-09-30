India sets 373.93 million metric tons 2026-27 food grain target

India just set a new food grain production target for 2026-27: 373.93 million metric tons, which is a bit lower than in the 2025-26 crop year (actual output 376.56 million tons) because of El Nino-related weather concerns.

Even with the drop, this goal is still higher than the initial target of 362 million tons set for 2025-26.

The new numbers split into 196.21 million metric tons for kharif crops and 177.72 million metric tons for rabi.