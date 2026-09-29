India sets 373.93Mt foodgrain target 2026-27 including 177.72Mt rabi target

To hit these numbers, the government wants farmers to shift from water-intensive crops to pulses, oilseeds and millets.

They are making sure states have enough fertilizer and seeds, boosting fertilizer stocks, and sending teams to assess crop damage in Karnataka and Maharashtra on October 3.

Plus, if market prices drop below the minimum support price (MSP), central agencies can step in directly to buy pulses and oilseeds, helping ensure fair returns for farmers even when markets are shaky.