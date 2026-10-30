India sets census dates January 25 to February 28 2027
India
India's next nationwide census will finally happen from January 25 to February 28, 2027.
Some states will skip this round if they're busy with elections or dealing with heavy snowfall, so the process can go smoothly everywhere else.
After a long pause, officials are aiming for a headcount.
India's 2021 census postponed by COVID-19
The last census was way back in 2011. Plans for the 2021 count got postponed because of COVID-19.
Now, after more than a decade, fresh data is overdue.