India sets up its own lab to check air-pollution monitors
India just opened the National Environmental Standard Laboratory (NESL) in New Delhi—a big step for cleaner air.
This new lab will test and calibrate air pollution monitors right here at home, under Indian conditions.
The NESL was inaugurated by Union Science & Technology Minister Jitendra Singh.
Why does this matter?
Until now, most of our air quality devices were certified abroad, in places with totally different weather and pollution levels—so their accuracy here wasn't always reliable.
NESL means India can finally check these devices locally, making our air quality data more trustworthy.
Less waiting, more action
With NESL, Indian manufacturers and cities won't have to depend on foreign labs anymore—saving time and money.
Plus, better data means smarter decisions for fighting pollution nationwide.
NESL is set to play a key role in helping India breathe easier.