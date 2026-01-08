Lucknow doctor faces rape and forced conversion charges
A resident doctor at King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow, has been accused by two medical students of rape, forced religious conversion, and making one of them undergo a miscarriage against her will.
The main survivor says Dr. Rameezuddin Nayak promised marriage but then pressured her to abort and convert to Islam; another student from Agra has shared similar experiences.
Police have registered an FIR under laws covering rape, deceitful marriage, unlawful conversion, and miscarriage without consent.
Where things stand now
Dr. Nayak is currently on the run, with police teams searching for him in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. There's a non-bailable warrant out for his arrest along with a ₹50,000 reward for tips leading to him.
His parents were also arrested over their alleged role in the conversions and miscarriages.
Both survivors have given statements before a magistrate, KGMU has suspended Nayak pending an internal probe, and police have started attaching his properties as part of the investigation.