Sniffer dog cracks 70-year-old farmer's murder in MP

How the case was solved

Investigators found a crumpled note with faint names at the scene.

Using its scent, a sniffer dog led police straight to villager Badam Singh's house.

Singh confessed and named Kaurav's nephew Shivratan and grandson Mahendra as co-conspirators.

Both admitted their roles after questioning.

Police recovered an ax and iron rod believed to be used in the murder, and all three men are now in custody as officers continue piecing together what happened that night.