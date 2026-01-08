Sniffer dog cracks 70-year-old farmer's murder in MP
A 70-year-old farmer, Shivnarayan Kaurav, was found murdered in his field in Madhya Pradesh's Gangepura village last November while he was guarding his crops.
The case took a turn when police discovered the motive: a long-running family land dispute over about 31 acres.
Kaurav had supported his late sister's husband in court, upsetting his nephew and grandson, who wanted control of the land.
How the case was solved
Investigators found a crumpled note with faint names at the scene.
Using its scent, a sniffer dog led police straight to villager Badam Singh's house.
Singh confessed and named Kaurav's nephew Shivratan and grandson Mahendra as co-conspirators.
Both admitted their roles after questioning.
Police recovered an ax and iron rod believed to be used in the murder, and all three men are now in custody as officers continue piecing together what happened that night.