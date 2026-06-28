India, Seychelles sign 19 agreements during Modi's visit
What's the story
India and Seychelles have signed 19 key agreements in a major push to strengthen bilateral relations. The pacts were signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-day visit to the Indian Ocean archipelago. They cover a wide range of areas including defense, maritime security, digital payments, space exploration, healthcare, agriculture, and education.
Strategic pacts
Extradition treaty, cooperation in peaceful uses of outer space
Among the 19 agreements are an extradition treaty and a pact for cooperation in peaceful uses of outer space. The two countries also agreed to advance UPI-based digital payments in Seychelles, furthering economic and technological cooperation. An umbrella line of credit agreement with the Export-Import Bank of India was also signed during Modi's visit.
Defense cooperation
Fast patrol vessel gifted
As part of the defense cooperation, India has gifted a fast patrol vessel to Seychelles. The Indian government also handed over 10 utility vehicles and five Laser Radial class boats to the Seychelles Defence Force. Further, PS Zoroaster was refitted for the Seychelles Coast Guard and a Dornier aircraft was upgraded with a glass cockpit.
Humanitarian assistance
India extends humanitarian assistance to Seychelles
India also extended humanitarian assistance to Seychelles by handing over six ambulances, 500 metric tons of rice, and 8,500 metric tons of cement. A commemorative logo was launched marking 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The virtual ground-breaking ceremony for a Professional and Technical Education Centre was also held during Modi's visit.
Health and training
Agreements in the health sector
In the health sector, an agreement was signed between HLL Lifecare Ltd. and Seychelles's health ministry under the Jan Aushadhi scheme to ensure access to quality Indian medicines. Another MoU was signed for preliminary preparations for a new Seychelles National Hospital. The two countries agreed on diplomatic training between Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service and Seychelles Ministry of Foreign Affairs & Diaspora.