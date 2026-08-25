India shifts energy imports to US amid West Asia tensions
India
With tensions rising in West Asia, India has started relying much more on the US for its LPG and LNG needs.
In August 2026, over 73% of India's LPG imports came from the US even though total volumes dipped a bit from July.
The shift is all about keeping the energy flowing while traditional Gulf routes are disrupted.
Longer shipments raise India's import costs
The Iran-US conflict has effectively disrupted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a major route for oil and gas from places like the UAE, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.
With those supplies dropping fast (Qatar even sent 0 LNG to India in April), India is turning to far-off suppliers like the US and Venezuela.
But there's a catch: longer shipping distances mean higher costs, so staying powered up isn't coming cheap these days.