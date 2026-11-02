India shifts focus to Ravi Uppal after Sourabh Chandrakar extradition
After successfully extraditing Sourabh Chandrakar, Indian authorities are now turning their attention to Ravi Uppal, another key figure behind the Mahadev betting app.
Uppal tried to dodge investigators by moving to Vanuatu and even getting citizenship there, but his attempt to clear his name from Interpol's red notice didn't work out, thanks in part to the Enforcement Directorate's efforts.
CBI probes Uppal for ₹6000cr laundering
Uppal is wanted for allegedly laundering around ₹6,000 crore through the Mahadev app. The CBI has taken over the case and identified him as a main suspect after he went off the radar last year.
Meanwhile, Chandrakar is already back in India and will face court soon.
The Supreme Court has also told the ED to track down Uppal as investigations into this massive illegal betting operation, said to involve around ₹6,000 crore, continue.