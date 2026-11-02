India shifts focus to Ravi Uppal after Sourabh Chandrakar extradition

Uppal is wanted for allegedly laundering around ₹6,000 crore through the Mahadev app. The CBI has taken over the case and identified him as a main suspect after he went off the radar last year.

Meanwhile, Chandrakar is already back in India and will face court soon.

The Supreme Court has also told the ED to track down Uppal as investigations into this massive illegal betting operation, said to involve around ₹6,000 crore, continue.