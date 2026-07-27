India shows off Bhargavastra anti drone system at Nagpur facility
India
India just showed off Bhargavastra, a new vehicle-mounted anti-drone system that can spot and destroy weaponized drones, loitering munitions, and swarms.
The demo happened at SDAL's Nagpur facility, where the engagement sequence was demonstrated, making drone defense smarter and more affordable.
Bhargavastra detects drones 10km away
Bhargavastra is designed to work everywhere, from deserts to high mountains (up to 5,000 meters).
It uses radar, sensors, and real-time tracking to detect drones as far as 10km away.
Instead of expensive missiles, it relies on cost-effective rockets and micro-missiles, helping India build a stronger homegrown defense system.